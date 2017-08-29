App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Vandana Ramnani

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru’s CBD eclipses Connaught Place, BKC in office rental growth

Interest from the information technology (IT) and IT enabled services (ITes) sectors pushed rents in Bengaluru’s Central Business District up by 4 percent from the end of the previous quarter.

Vandana Ramnani

Moneycontrol News

A healthy surge in rentals across key business districts reinstated the growing prominence of Indian metros on the global map of high rent-yielding commercial spaces.

Connaught Place in Delhi saw a 2.2 percent climb in rentals and Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex recorded a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2 percent in rents in the June ending-quarter of 2017, according to a report by Knight Frank.

Globally, while Cambodia's Phnom Penh topped the chart this quarter with a 4.2 percent increase in rent from business districts, Bangkok, an erstwhile topper of the list, saw its first decline in close to three years this quarter.

These findings were revealed by the Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index for Q2 2017, which is a price index published by Knight Frank that compares rental values of prime office spaces across 20 international markets. The index itself rose by 1.2 percent in the quarter ending June.

Bengaluru's rent appreciation was also the third highest globally after Phnom Penh’s City Centre (4.2%) and Tokyo’s Central 5 Wards (4.1%).

Other established business districts such as the Connaught Place in Delhi saw a slower climb in rentals at 2.2 percent, primarily because of a lull in supply of new office spaces and dwindling vacancies.

Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai recorded a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2 percent in rents in the June-ending quarter. Vacancy levels in the financial capital, however, got a boost with a fresh office supply of approximately 530,000 square feet in the last quarter.

“Prime business districts in the three Indian metros have seen robust rental growth courtesy strong demand and limited vacancies. This scenario is expected to remain for a year owing to a supply crunch of new office space,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and National Director-Research, Knight Frank India.

Despite global pressures on the IT and ITes sectors, triggered by automation and limitation in demand for business, the technology-driven Bengaluru market has performed well and is expected to do even better.

However, prime office assets in Mumbai and Delhi are likely to see a slower growth trajectory, having already scaled high rental values.”

Over the next 12 months, we expect rents in 15 cities out of the 20 tracked to either remain steady or increase, which is the same as our previous forecast.

Asia-Pacific Rents Index
City Submarket(s) 3-month % change (Q1 2017-Q2 2017) Forecast next 12 months
Phnom Penh City Centre 4.2% Same
Tokyo* Central 5 Wards 4.1% Decrease
Bengaluru CBD 4.0% Increase
Seoul CBD, GBD, YBD 3.5% Increase
Taipei Downtown 3.1% Increase
New Delhi Connaught Place 2.2% Same
Mumbai BKC 2.0% Increase
Melbourne CBD 1.1% Increase
Manila Various 1.0% Increase
Sydney CBD 1.0% Increase
Hong Kong Central 1.0% Increase
Guangzhou CBD 0.9% Increase
Brisbane CBD 0.9% Increase
Beijing Various 0.3% Decrease
Perth CBD 0.2% Decrease
Shanghai Puxi, Pudong 0.0% Same
Jakarta CBD 0.0% Decrease
Singapore Raffles Place, Marina Bay 0.0% Same
Bangkok CBD -0.2% Increase
Kuala Lumpur City Centre -0.4% Decrease

tags #Business #commercial #Real Estate

