Audit firm submits draft reports on accounts of 14-15 real estate developers in Noida

In what could give some hope to homebuyers stuck in projects in Noida, international agency Currie & Brown appointed by Noida Authority to audit accounts of 14 real estate developers in Noida, has submitted draft reports of all the projects. The presentations were made in the presence of promoters and the final report is likely to be submitted within a week’s time, top officials said.

“About 14 to 15 draft reports have been presented by the auditing firm in the presence of real estate promoters or representatives of the companies so that if there are any clarifications required, they can be given and reports can be finalised,” Noida Authority chairman and CEO Alok Tandon told Moneycontrol.

The final reports are expected to be presented within a week.

“Based on their comments, the reports will be finalised and submitted within a week’s time. We will decide on the action to be taken against developers only after the final reports are submitted,” he says.

On November 8, Noida Authority had hired Currie & Brown to audit accounts of 51 defaulter builders, who are facing charges of diversion of funds collected from homebuyers. As part of the first phase, the agency was tasked to audit accounts of 14 developers. Accounts of remaining 37 builders will be taken up in the second phase.

“The Authority has placed orders for the remaining 37 projects almost 10 days ago. In the next one month, the remaining draft reports will be presented and the action plan will depend on the outcome of the final reports presented,” he says.

In the first phase, the agency has presented draft reports of 14 builders that include Sikka Infrastructure Private Limited, Unitech Limited, Unitech Acacia Projects Private Limited, Aims Max Gardenia Developers Private Limited, Granite Gate Developers Private Limited, Omaxe Build Home Private Limited, Pebbles Prolease Private Limited, Logix City Developers Private Limited, Gardenia Aims Developers Private Limited, Supertech Limited, Three C Projects Private Limited, Red Fort Jahangir Properties Private Limited, Logix Infratech Private Limited and another project by Unitech Limited.

As part of the audit, the agency has collected information on the number of flats booked, the payment received so far as partial or full payment, tower-wise status for each project, total amount required for the project and total payment received so far, the amount available with the builder, wherewithal of builders to complete the project etc.

In September last year, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the chief executive officers of Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities to audit accounts of developers who had delayed delivery of flats to homebuyers. There are over 90 projects that are stuck in Noida.

At the inauguration of the Magenta line of the metro in Noida in December last year, UP CM had promised that 80,000 homes would be delivered to buyers by March in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway areas. The chief minister also promised stringent action against builders who fail to deliver the flats on time. An action would be taken after the completion of the physical and financial audit being done in the three areas, he had said.

Three authorities have been asked to complete the audit of builders. They have also been asked to identify which are the builders who need co-developers to complete their projects, and lastly, “if there is any bit of negligence from the builders towards the buyers in handing over their homes, the authorities will keep all their options open for taking action and not shy away from it," the CM had said.

The Noida Authority is yet to recover around Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 crore from the defaulting developers.

“As far as we are concerned, we have issued completion certificates for 10,500 units. For the next three months, we will again schedule a meeting with the promoters to see how many units are ready. As per the action plan for the first three months, we had planned for 10,000 to 12,000 units. That target has been met. We will be drawing up the plan for the next three months after speaking to developers,” says Tandon.

The main constraint is payment of dues by promoters, this is what is hampering completion work. The amount due from developers is around Rs 12,000 crore “but we have given facility for paying in instalments, facility of issuing a partial completion certificate. We have allowed builders to pay up 15 percent dues and get a completion certificate or pay 15 percent and get their dues rescheduled. It is because of this that we have been able to issue completion certificate for 10,500 units,” Tandon says.

“The idea is to issue a completion certificate, the builder will then hand over houses to people, people will then pay the final instalment and this way the broken cycle of payment will begin,” he added.