Real Estate
Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh gets largest share of affordable houses sanctioned by govt

More than 26 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far with an investment of Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned 2,17,900 more houses for six states, taking the total houses sanctioned so far to 26 lakh with a total investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Central assistance of Rs 40,597 crore has been approved for construction of these houses.

In the latest sanctions, Andhra Pradesh has received 1,20,894 more affordable houses followed by Uttar Pradesh with 41,173, Assam-16,700, Gujarat-15,222, Jharkhand-14,017 and  Maharashtra-9,894, says a ministry statement.

Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of others in sanctions under PMAY (Urban) accounting for 20.71 percent of all the houses sanctioned so far.

These 10 states account for 82 percent of the total 26,13,568 houses so far sanctioned under PMAY(Urban).

With the latest sanctions, of the 36 states and union territories, all except Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Lakshadweep have got houses sanctioned under PMAY(Urban).

Top 10 states that have been sanctioned houses under PMAY (Urban)
S.No State

No of affordable

Houses sanctioned

Total investment

Approved (Rs. Cr)

Central

Assistance

Approved

(Rs. Cr)
1 Andhra Pradesh 5,41,300 31,056 8,138
2 Tamil Nadu 3,35,039 11,987 5,090
3 Madhya Pradesh 2,87,101 19,502 4,415
4 Karnataka 2,03,260   9,282 3,345
5 Gujarat 1,72,816 11,497 2,493
6 West Bengal 1,44,904   5,920 2,186
7 Maharashtra 1,44,165 15,868 2,244
8 Uttar Pradesh 1,20,028   4,767 1,959
9 Jharkhand    95,742   3,561 1,474
10 Bihar    88,375   3,915 1,454

 

tags #Business #Real Estate #UrbanReforms

