Andhra Pradesh gets largest share of affordable houses sanctioned by govt
More than 26 lakh houses have been sanctioned so far with an investment of Rs 1.40 lakh crore.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has sanctioned 2,17,900 more houses for six states, taking the total houses sanctioned so far to 26 lakh with a total investment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Central assistance of Rs 40,597 crore has been approved for construction of these houses.
In the latest sanctions, Andhra Pradesh has received 1,20,894 more affordable houses followed by Uttar Pradesh with 41,173, Assam-16,700, Gujarat-15,222, Jharkhand-14,017 and Maharashtra-9,894, says a ministry statement.
Andhra Pradesh is far ahead of others in sanctions under PMAY (Urban) accounting for 20.71 percent of all the houses sanctioned so far.
These 10 states account for 82 percent of the total 26,13,568 houses so far sanctioned under PMAY(Urban).
With the latest sanctions, of the 36 states and union territories, all except Delhi, Chandigarh, Goa and Lakshadweep have got houses sanctioned under PMAY(Urban).Top 10 states that have been sanctioned houses under PMAY (Urban)
|S.No
|State
|
No of affordableHouses sanctioned
|
Total investmentApproved (Rs. Cr)
|
Central
Assistance
Approved(Rs. Cr)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|5,41,300
|31,056
|8,138
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|3,35,039
|11,987
|5,090
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,87,101
|19,502
|4,415
|4
|Karnataka
|2,03,260
|9,282
|3,345
|5
|Gujarat
|1,72,816
|11,497
|2,493
|6
|West Bengal
|1,44,904
|5,920
|2,186
|7
|Maharashtra
|1,44,165
|15,868
|2,244
|8
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,20,028
|4,767
|1,959
|9
|Jharkhand
|95,742
|3,561
|1,474
|10
|Bihar
|88,375
|3,915
|1,454