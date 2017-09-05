Amrapali Silicon City home buyers planning to move Supreme Court

Moneycontrol News

A day after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered initiation of insolvency proceedings against Amrapali's Silicon City on a plea by Bank of Baroda and appointed Rajesh Samson of Deloitte as the Insolvency Resolution Professional to take control of the company, as many as 3,000 homebuyers who are against the move have decided to follow in the footsteps of Jaypee buyers and are planning to move Supreme Court.

“We are in touch with lawyers and will soon be filing a petition in the Supreme Court," said Surendra Jain, vice president Amrapali Silicon City Flat Owners Welfare Society. "The first is to do with consumer rights violations. We should be allowed to approach consumer courts with our grievances, second, we should be treated under the same category as secured creditors and third the builder should be registered under RERA.”

Amrapali buyers are also planning to file a petition with the NCLT to declare homebuyers as secured creditors, he said.

“Our contention is that since we are not stakeholders in the insolvency process, we will be nowhere in the event of the company going into liquidation,” Jain said, adding in case there is an order instructing the government to make an amendment in the code stating that buyers should be made secured creditors and will get equal voting rights, “we are ready to repose faith in the IRP.”

Silicon City is constructing its project in Noida Sector 74-75. The project is divided into three phases. Under the first phase, out of 2000 units, the company is yet to deliver 500 units. As part of the second phase, the company has not delivered 950 apartments and work is almost 60 percent complete. The third phase is barely 30 to 40 percent complete. Out of a total of 4,400 flat buyers, only about 1,500 flats have been delivered which means that around 3,000 homebuyers have so far been impacted.

Some 57 members of phase 2 have also filed cases against the company in National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC). While one hearing is complete the other is expected to come up on November 24, according to sources.

Under the insolvency law, the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) takes over the day-to-day management of the company and tries to arrive at a solution within six months. In this case Deloitte’s Rajesh Samson has been appointed as the IRP. Bank of Baroda had initiated the insolvency process for an outstanding amount of Rs 56 crore. The company has delayed delivery of the Silicon City project located in Noida and has been unable to clear dues it owes Noida Authority (around Rs 550 crore). It is facing a default of Rs 155 crore against banks.

The group's other two companies, Ultra Home Construction and Amrapali Infrastructure, both in Greater Noida, are also facing the prospect of insolvency. And if that happens, more than 50,000 home buyers will be impacted by the move, sources say.

Phone calls made to the company went unanswered.