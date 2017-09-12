10 things you should know about the SC Jaypee order

The Supreme Court has stepped in to protect the interests of Jaypee Wish Town homebuyers by reinstating the management of the company back to the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain asking him to submit an interim plan to the apex court within 45 days. It has also ordered JP Associates to deposit Rs 2000 crore before the court by October 27. The directors of Jaypee Infratech and JP Associates have also been restrained from travelling abroad without permission of SC.



The IRP shall forthwith take over the management of Jaypee Infratech

The IRP shall formulate and submit an Interim Resolution Plan within 45 days before this Court. "In view of the timeline set by the Hon'ble Supreme Court the IRP will have to accelerate the process to present an interim resolution plan to the Court. His immediate task will be take charge of the operations and assets of JIL forthwith and convene the first meeting of the committee of creditors and take decisions that will help him prepare the interim plan," says Sumant Batra, insolvency lawyer representing Anuj Jain, IRP.

The Interim Resolution Plan shall make all necessary provisions to protect the interests of the home buyers.

Shekhar Naphade, learned senior counsel along with Shubhangi Tuli, Advocate-on-Record, shall participate in the meetings of the Committee of Creditors under Section 21 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to espouse the cause of the home buyers and protect their interests.

The Managing Director and the Directors of JIL and JP Associates shall not leave India without the prior permission of this Court. JAL, which is not a party to the insolvency proceedings, shall deposit a sum of Rs 2,000 crores (Rs 2,000 crore) before this Court on or before 27.10.2017.

For the said purpose, if any assets or property of JAL have to be sold, that should be done after obtaining prior approval of this Court.

Any person who was a Director or Managing Director of JIL or JAL on the date of the institution of the insolvency proceedings against JIL as well as 6 the present Directors/Managing Director shall also not leave the country without prior permission of this Court. The foregoing restraint shall not apply to nominee Directors of lending institutions (IDBI/ICICI/SBI);

All suits and proceeding instituted against JIL shall in terms of Section 14(1)(a) remain stayed as the court has directed the IRP to remain in management.

The apex court clarified that it has passed this order keeping in view the provisions of the Act and also the interest of the home buyers

The matter be listed on November 13, 20171. The prior date given by the court (October 10, 2017) stands cancelled.