you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 30, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ready to pay political price for steps taken for better India: PM Modi

Addressing a gathering here, he said his government is committed to developing a development-centric eco system which is free of corruption and is citizen centric.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he is ready to pay the political price for the steps taken by him for a better India and asserted he would not be deterred.

He also said that post demonetisation, the black money, which was part of a parallel economy, has now become part of the formal system.

He also said that post demonetisation, the black money, which was part of a parallel economy, has now become part of the formal system.

Inaugurating the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, Modi said data mining after the note ban is also helping government track down those involved in corruption.

Appreciating the role of Aadhaar in delivering services to the people and also checking pilferages, he said the system would also work as a tool to track down benami properties.

