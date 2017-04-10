App
Apr 07, 2017 09:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBL Bank opens IFSC banking unit at GIFT City

RBI has permitted domestic public and private sector banks to open an IFSC banking units (IBU) at GIFT City to undertake foreign exchange transactions with resident and non-resident entities other than individuals.



Commencing its offshore banking operations from India, private sector lender RBL Bank announced the opening of its IFSC banking unit at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

RBI has permitted domestic public and private sector banks to open an IFSC banking units (IBU) at GIFT City to undertake foreign exchange transactions with resident and non-resident entities other than individuals.

"The IBU will give RBL Bank access to international financial markets and the bank will offer a range of products and services to its clients," the bank said.

RBL Bank will raise foreign currency funds to meet its requirements in IBU and fund offshore subsidiaries of Indian companies, other foreign firms, and eligible Indian companies (via ECBs, Bonds etc.), it added.

