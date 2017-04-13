RBI tightens screws on banks to ease bad debts

In a move to address bad loans, the Reserve Bank of India is tightening the screws on banks with a fresh set of "Prompt corrective action" guidelines which it has released.

In these rules, the RBI is threatening to place some strict restrictions on weak banks by cracking down on branch expansion and even promoter compensation.

According to the guidelines, any bank with net NPAs between six and nine percent of their total loan book, and a negative return on assets for two straight years, may have to face restrictions on dividend and profit remittances. They may also have to get capital from from promoters of foreign banks.

Banks with a net NPA between 9-12 percent and three straight years of negative returns will have to face some restrictions with respect to branch expansions.

Banks with net NPA exceeding 12 percent and four continuous years of negative Return on Assets (ROAs) may see restrictions on management's compensation and also closure of the bank in some extreme cases.