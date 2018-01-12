RBI sets rupee reference rate at 63.7364 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.7364 against the US dollar and 76.1395 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.8264 and 76.1385, yesterday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.0123 and 57.03 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.