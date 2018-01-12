App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 11, 2018 06:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 63.7364 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.7364 against the US dollar and 76.1395 for the euro.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.7364 against the US dollar and 76.1395 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.8264 and 76.1385, yesterday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.0123 and 57.03 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Economy #India

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.