App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 03, 2018 11:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI puts Allahabad Bank under prompt corrective action

The RBI inspection has revealed high net NPAs (non performing assets) and negative ROA (return on assets) for two consecutive years, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Allahabad Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India has put the lender under prompt corrective action framework post an on-site inspection of high NPAs and negative return of assets for fiscal 2016-17.

"We have to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India vide letter dated January 2, 2018 received by the bank on date has placed the bank under Prompt Corrective Action Framework, consequent to the on-site inspection under the Risk Based Supervision Model carried out for the year ended March, 2017," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The RBI inspection has revealed high net NPAs (non performing assets) and negative ROA (return on assets) for two consecutive years, it said.

"The action will contribute to the overall improvement in risk management, asset quality, profitability, efficiency of the bank," the lender said.

For the fiscal 2016-17, the bank had trimmed its net losses to Rs 313.51 crore against Rs 743.31 crore in 2015-16.

The RBI has initiated similar action against other public sector banks, including IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank.

The RBI in April had issued a new set of enabling provisions under the revised PCA framework with a clause that if the bank does not show improvement then it could be either be merged or taken over by other bank.

Shares of Allahabad Bank closed at Rs 72.35 apiece, up 0.28 per cent on BSE.

tags #Business #Economy

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.