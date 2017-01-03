RBI permits Paytm to launch its Payments Bank

Noida-based Paytm has received the much awaited nod from Reserve Bank of India, the company CEO informed in a blog on Tuesday.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 03, 2017, 10.04 PM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI permits Paytm to launch its Payments Bank

Noida-based Paytm has received the much awaited nod from Reserve Bank of India, the company CEO informed in a blog on Tuesday.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

RBI permits Paytm to launch its Payments Bank

Noida-based Paytm has received the much awaited nod from Reserve Bank of India, the company CEO informed in a blog on Tuesday.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

RBI permits Paytm to launch its Payments Bank
Moneycontrol Bureau

India’s central bank on Tuesday gave nod to Delhi-based founder of One97 Communications Vijay Shekhar Sharma to launch the Paytm Payments Bank.

"At Paytm Payments Bank, our aim is to build a new business model in banking industry, focussed on bringing financial services to 100’s of millions of un-served or underserved Indians," Sharma wrote in Paytm’s official blog confirming RBI’s permission to launch the bank.

Paytm’s wallet was launched three years ago and has garnered the maximum share of market post demonetisation.

It’s imperative to note that the Paytm Payments Bank was expected to be launched in the latter half of 2016 but was stuck in regulatory approvals.

Sharma will be associated with the Paytm Payments Bank as a full-time executive.

In December, Paytm said it will transfer its wallet business to the newly-incorporated Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) after receipt of necessary RBI approvals.

The company had incorporated a new company called Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd for its marketplace business in August, 2016. Prior to the hive off, both businesses were being run by One97 Communications Pvt Limited — Paytm brand’s holding company.

Earlier this year, a Paytm top executive told Moneycontrol that Paytm Payments Bank will be different from regular banks as it will focus on transactions and not lending or money deposits.

"For us, the understanding of a customer is more from the perspective of where he spends. We are not a lending bank where you have a different relationship with your borrowers. There the relationship is build around their borrowing needs primarily, understanding a customer's life cycle, in terms of credit, in terms of home loans, foreign travel etc," Shinjini Kumar, Paytm's payment bank chief executive officer told Moneycontrol in November.

The company however said it would refrain from getting into a war over deposits. "Deposits by itself is not our business. Our business is to help people move money easily, without friction and if I am incentivising deposits with a high rate of interest, then I am moving away from our purpose," she said.

Last year, Paytm announced a partnership with ICICI Bank to launch the virtual debit cards. It is a designed to be a 16-digit virtual card that can be used to make payments at any platform that uses Visa, MasterCard etc.

Paytm plans to spend Rs 350 crore in its payments arm, primarily to build the technology infrastructure and physical presence in rural areas. In December, Sharma was reported to have sold 1% his holding in One97 Communications for Rs 325 crore. The money will be utilised for payments bank.

Paytm which is run by One97 Communications Ltd, received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a payments bank in 2015. Apart from Paytm, Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, Airtel M Commerce Services Ltd, Cholamandalam Distribution Services Ltd, FINO PayTech Ltd among others also received the licences in 2015

Tags  Vijay Shekhar Sharma central bank Paytm Payments Bank
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
RBI permits Paytm to launch its Payments Bank

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.