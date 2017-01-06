RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Reserve Bank today said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for contravention of instructions on opening and operation of current accounts, among others
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 09.26 PM | Source: PTI

RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Reserve Bank today said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for contravention of instructions on opening and operation of current accounts, among others

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Reserve Bank today said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for contravention of instructions on opening and operation of current accounts, among others

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Reserve Bank today said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Lakshmi Vilas Bank for contravention of instructions on opening and operation of current accounts, among others.

The penalty on the bank, RBI said, has been imposed for "contravention of instructions" relating to opening and operation of current accounts, extending bill discounting facilities to non-constituents and walk-in customers and non-adherence to KYC norms.

The RBI, however, added that the action on the bank is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and "is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank and its customers." Earlier, the Reserve Bank had received a complaint regarding irregularities in bill discounting/ purchasing at one of the bank's branches.

An examination of the irregularities, and explanation from the bank was also obtained by RBI.

On the basis of the examination of RBI and explanation furnished by the bank, a show cause notice was issued to the bank for violation of certain regulations and instructions.

After considering the bank's reply, as also, personal submissions, information submitted and documents furnished, the RBI said, it came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty.

Tags  Reserve Bank penalty Lakshmi Vilas Bank contravention of instructions current accounts KYC norms

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
RBI imposes Rs 3 crore penalty on Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Wire News
Platinum Member
688 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.