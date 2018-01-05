RBI asks banks to refrain from filing Jaiprakash Associates in the insolvency court for now

The insolvency process against Jaiprakash Associates to be initiated by banks has been put on hold on the Reserve Bank of India’s instructions.

Currently, financially troubled Jaypee Infratech , subsidiary of Jaiprakash Associates, has been battling lenders in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) but reached the Supreme Court after being dragged by the

homebuyers impacted by the insolvency proceedings.

Jaypee Infratech is among 12 large stressed companies in the first list referred to banks by RBI to start bankruptcy proceedings in June 2017.

The apex court has ruled that the promoters of the company would not be allowed to sell their personal assets or property without its permission.

Jaiprakash Associates, with a debt of nearly Rs 29,000 crore, is part of Jaypee Group, promoted by Manoj Gaur and his family and features in RBI’s second list of 28-30 companies to be taken to NCLT. It has deposited Rs 425 crore so far.

In order to avoid legal complications, the RBI asked banks and the lead banker, ICICI Bank, to exempt Jaiprakash Associates from being filed at the NCLT for now, said a banking source aware of the matter.

The SC will hear the matter next on February 1 once the company make the deposits before January 25.

While the second list of companies were to be sent to the NCLTs before December end, any resolution plan on selling of its assets could violate the SC ruling, a senior banker said.

Bankers had sought to extend time from the RBI to allow an out-of-court settlement, which was rejected.

Moreover, a delay in initiating insolvency proceedings will limit the provisioning hit for banks in the near-term.

“It seems to be a reasonable approach given the fact that Supreme Court is already apprised of the matter. If any process had gone to a lower court (NCLT), it could have had the potential of upsetting the Apex court, something that had happened in case of Unitech case recently,” says an insolvency expert, adding ultimately if the company is not able to satisfy the lenders, they may find a way to restart the process.

On August 9 last year, the Allahabad bench of the NCLT had accepted lender IDBI Bank’s plea and admitted Jaypee Infratech as a case under insolvency resolution for defaulting Rs 526 crore. It appointed Anuj Jain as the insolvency resolution professional from BSSR & Co.

The SC ruling came after around 30,000 home buyers in the Jaypee Infratech’s projects raised concerns of not getting back their money as the first right of dues would go to the banks and other operational creditors. While some buyers have paid the full amount to the company, there are others who may have paid either 60 percent or perhaps 90 percent of the amount.

The total gross debt of Jaiprakash Associates stood at Rs 67,977.9 crore.