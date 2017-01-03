RBI asks banks to increase supply of notes to rural branches

In order to supply more bank notes to currency-starved rural branches of banks, the RBI has asked lenders to increase issuance of fresh notes. The banks have been told to increase supply to regional rural banks, district cooperative central banks and commercial banks.With a view to ensure that at least 40 percent bank notes are supplied to rural areas and to mitigate the issue in a more enduring manner, the banks have been asked to follow these measures.

Banks will also have to maintain chest slips and log a weekly summary at the close of business every Friday.



Banks chests should issue bank notes in denominations of Rs 500 and below. In particular, ATMs should be issued Rs 500s and Rs 100s and among ATMs category, off-site ATMs should be allocated a higher proportion of cash as against on-site ATMs as they are more important in last mile currency, said the RBI note.





