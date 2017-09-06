Rays Power commissions 9MW solar project in Karnataka

Rays Power Infra today said it has commissioned a 9 MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Karnataka.

Spread over 60 acres in Pavagada village in Tumkur district, this project is commissioned under the Karnataka Farmers' Solar Scheme.

"Rays Infra Power commissions yet another solar PV Plant in the state, with a total capacity of 9MW. The project was assigned by Brewer Energy Private Ltd; incorporated in July 2014, the company is involved in production, collection and distribution of electricity," Rays Power Infra statement said.

The company started the project execution in November 2016 and commissioned it in the first week of July 2017. The project was executed on turnkey basis right from land acquisition to commissioning.

"We have a very strong hold in Karnataka and this is the second project of Rays Power Infra in the state. With 6.5 km, 66 KV of transmission lines installed, the project has been setup with a single axis tracker and fixed tilt technology and will give a very good estimate of the comparison of generation of both," Rays Power Infra Chief Executive Officer Ketan Mehta said.

Commenting on the project, Hanuma Ambica Alapati, Director, Brewer Energy Private Ltd said, "Aligning ourselves with the national solar goals, the idea is to contribute towards the ambitious solar targets of the county."

Karnataka Farmers' Solar Scheme provides Rs 8.4 per Kwh as tariff, which is one of the highest in the country and farmers with lands in the state could bid for up to 3MW.