App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 06, 2017 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rays Power commissions 9MW solar project in Karnataka

Spread over 60 acres in Pavagada village in Tumkur district, this project is commissioned under the Karnataka Farmers' Solar Scheme.

Rays Power commissions 9MW solar project in Karnataka

Rays Power Infra today said it has commissioned a 9 MW solar photovoltaic power plant in Karnataka.

Spread over 60 acres in Pavagada village in Tumkur district, this project is commissioned under the Karnataka Farmers' Solar Scheme.

"Rays Infra Power commissions yet another solar PV Plant in the state, with a total capacity of 9MW. The project was assigned by Brewer Energy Private Ltd; incorporated in July 2014, the company is involved in production, collection and distribution of electricity," Rays Power Infra statement said.

The company started the project execution in November 2016 and commissioned it in the first week of July 2017. The project was executed on turnkey basis right from land acquisition to commissioning.

"We have a very strong hold in Karnataka and this is the second project of Rays Power Infra in the state. With 6.5 km, 66 KV of transmission lines installed, the project has been setup with a single axis tracker and fixed tilt technology and will give a very good estimate of the comparison of generation of both," Rays Power Infra Chief Executive Officer Ketan Mehta said.

Commenting on the project, Hanuma Ambica Alapati, Director, Brewer Energy Private Ltd said, "Aligning ourselves with the national solar goals, the idea is to contribute towards the ambitious solar targets of the county."

Karnataka Farmers' Solar Scheme provides Rs 8.4 per Kwh as tariff, which is one of the highest in the country and farmers with lands in the state could bid for up to 3MW.
X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.