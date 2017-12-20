App
Dec 20, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rays Future Energy executes 60MW of capacity under open access

The company has identified over 50 highly-rated private commercial and industrial consumers to whom the energy will be offered, providing them access to power at reduced costs sourced from solar parks being developed by Rays Power Infra, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rays Future Energy, a subsidiary of integrated solar power company Rays Power Infra, today said it is executing 60MW of capacity under open access systems in Karnataka, to be completed by the end of the current fiscal.

The open access model is perfect for regions like  Karnataka, where the grid is robust, the demand for power is  high, and there is going to be substantial demand for energy  that will continue to increase, Rays Power Infra Pvt.Ltd CEO  Ketan Mehta said.

"Open access becomes a win-win business model for all  stakeholders as private consumers get cheaper power, thereby  boosting their productivity and competitiveness, developers  get returns on their investments, and it also contributes to  the government's solar mission of having 100 GW of solar power capacity by 2022," he said.

Rays Future Energy will focus on the development of the private off-taker market to provide renewable energy solutions to the private off-taker market under both the distributed and open access based models over the next few years, starting with Karnataka, the company said in a release.

