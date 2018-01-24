App
Jan 24, 2018 08:31 PM IST

Raymond reports Q3 net profit at Rs 31 crore

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.69 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Textile major Raymond today reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 30.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2017.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 14.69 crore during the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal, Raymond Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its net profit in the July-September quarter stood at Rs 62.24 crore.

Total income during the quarter under review grew 13.74 per cent at Rs 1,513.55 crore. It was Rs 1,330.71 crore in the year-ago period.

"A seasonally strong quarter is a reflection of buoyancy in the group led by strong revenue growth across all our business and further catapulted by the successful turnaround of our engineering business," Raymond Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said.

The company said consolidated EBIDTA for the quarter was up by 59 percent year-on-year to Rs 131 crore and margin improved by 246 bps.

Raymond Ltd stock closed 0.24 per cent down at Rs 1,123.55 apiece on BSE today.

