App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 22, 2017 01:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Raymond partners KVIC; to sell Khadi products from August

The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has permitted Raymond to promote sale and marketing of Khadi or Khadi products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode, the company said in a statement.

Raymond partners KVIC; to sell Khadi products from August

Textile and apparel major Raymond today said it has launched its branded Khadi label -- Khadi by Raymond -- under a partnership with KVIC and will promote the fabric globally.

The Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has permitted Raymond to promote sale and marketing of Khadi or Khadi products of village industries or handicrafts and forge links with established marketing agencies through the PPP mode, the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, Raymond has guaranteed a minimum procurement of Khadi and Khadi products for a period of five years with primary purchases of muslin cotton, wool blends and silk.

The company said the new label will be available at KVIC outlets, besides its over 350 'The Raymond Shops' across India and leading e-commerce portals beginning August 2017.

Commenting on the development, Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said: "Embodying some of the latest design trends and enhancing its quality Raymond Khadi is set to reposition Khadi as a fabric of choice."

As a part of the initiative, Raymond will procure all India Khadi varieties and will send it to manufacturing plants for final finishing process.

The company will also bring in the design interventions at Khadi manufacturing clusters across the country along with technical expertise.

tags #Business #Khadi #Raymond

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.