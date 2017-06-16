Ranbaxy in another medicine recall in South Africa

Indian drug-maker Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals announced recalling batches of its deworming medication Wormstop Suspension in South Africa, the second product being recalled by the company in two years.

The company announced the recall in the national daily Business Report.

"The reason for the recall is that the suspension does not flow easily from the bottles as it normally would when poured," it said.

"The suspension has thickened and is not flowing correctly. This may, during the administration, result in either under dosing which may lead to reindentation, or overdosing which may lead to reversible side effects such as vomiting, fever and diarrhoea," the company said, urging any person in possession of the product from two batch numbers listed to return it for refund or replacement.

No information was given on how Ranbaxy had discovered the fault in the product or how many bottles were in circulation.

In February 2016, the South African drug regulator Medicines Control Council requested a detailed report from Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals (SA) after it recalled 18,000 containers of folic acid tablets two months earlier.

Ranbaxy Laboratories' USD 30-million analgesics, cold, cough and flu preparations manufacturing facility near Johannesburg, where it initially partnered with South African Indian-origin company Be-Tabs Pharmaceuticals, was officially opened by then Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma in September 2010.