Jun 04, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ramco Cements appoints Venketrama Raja as CMD

"P R Venketrama Raja has been appointed as the Chairman of the board. The Board of Directors have appointed P R Venketrama Raja, as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years starting from June 4," Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

Ramco Cements today announced appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as its new Chairman and Managing Director.

"P R Venketrama Raja has been appointed as the Chairman of the board. The Board of Directors have appointed P R Venketrama Raja, as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years starting from June 4," Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.

In March this year, Ramco Group of companies' chairman P R Ramasubrahaneya Rajha passed away.

