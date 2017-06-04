Jun 04, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI
Ramco Cements appoints Venketrama Raja as CMD
"P R Venketrama Raja has been appointed as the Chairman of the board. The Board of Directors have appointed P R Venketrama Raja, as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years starting from June 4," Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.
Ramco Cements today announced appointment of P R Venketrama Raja as its new Chairman and Managing Director.
"P R Venketrama Raja has been appointed as the Chairman of the board. The Board of Directors have appointed P R Venketrama Raja, as the Managing Director of the company for a period of 5 years starting from June 4," Ramco Cements said in a BSE filing.In March this year, Ramco Group of companies' chairman P R Ramasubrahaneya Rajha passed away.