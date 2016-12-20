Rakesh Jhunjhunwala loses spark in 2016 with flat stock holdings

The man with the midas touch, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala seems to have lost his shine this year. His stock holdings remained flat in 2016 as he was let down by the performance of the heavyweights of his portfolio.
Dec 21, 2016, 09.31 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The man with the midas touch, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala seems to have lost his shine this year. His stock holdings remained flat in 2016 as he was let down by the performance of the heavyweights of his portfolio.

Moneycontrol Bureau

According to data taken from Bloomberg, the value of his personal holdings has witnessed a marginal rise of 2 percent to Rs 6,514 crore. The analysis only considers companies where Jhunjhunwala owns stake of more than 1 percent in his personal capacity, reports Business Standard .

The bulging wallet of Jhunjhunwala gets bigger every year but this year things changed as his long term bets such as Aurobindo Pharma , Lupin and Titan turned out to be damp squibs.

It was a dull year for the ace investor as he even lost money to the tune of Rs 1,478 crore since November 1, 2016 on his portfolio.

Tags  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Aurobindo Pharma Lupin Titan Company portfolio

