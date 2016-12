Rajesh Exports bags Rs 929-cr export order from UAE

Jewellery firm Rajesh Exports today said it has won a Rs 929-crore export order from the United Arab Emirates.In a BSE filing, Rajesh Exports said it "has bagged an export order worth Rs 929 crore of designer range of gold and diamond-studded jewellery and medallions from the UAE".This order will be executed from its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and is to be completed by March 2017, the company said.Shares of the company were trading 2.38 per cent up at Rs 462.10 apiece on BSE.