Dec 29, 2016, 11.56 AM | Source: PTI
Jewellery firm Rajesh Exports today said it has won a Rs 929-crore export order from the United Arab Emirates.
Rajesh Exports bags Rs 929-cr export order from UAE
Jewellery firm Rajesh Exports today said it has won a Rs 929-crore export order from the United Arab Emirates.
