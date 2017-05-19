App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 19, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rajesh Exports bags Rs 1,140 cr order from UAE firm

"Rajesh Exports has procured a prestigious order for its products for a value of Rs 1,140 crore" the company said in a BSE filing.

Rajesh Exports bags Rs 1,140 cr order from UAE firm

Jewellery firm Rajesh Exports today said it has bagged an export order worth Rs 1,140 crore from a UAE-based company.

"Rajesh Exports has procured a prestigious order for its products for a value of Rs 1,140 crore" the company said in a BSE filing.

The company would be executing the order from its Bengaluru facility.

Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta said: "Consistent global recognition would ensure robust growth of the company in terms of revenues and profitability."

The company said with the current order, the order book at consolidated level stands at Rs 36,820 crore.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading at Rs 636.55, down 0.38 per cent on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #export #Rajesh Exports

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.