Rajesh Exports bags Rs 1,140 cr order from UAE firm

Jewellery firm Rajesh Exports today said it has bagged an export order worth Rs 1,140 crore from a UAE-based company.

"Rajesh Exports has procured a prestigious order for its products for a value of Rs 1,140 crore" the company said in a BSE filing.

The company would be executing the order from its Bengaluru facility.

Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta said: "Consistent global recognition would ensure robust growth of the company in terms of revenues and profitability."

The company said with the current order, the order book at consolidated level stands at Rs 36,820 crore.

Shares of Rajesh Exports were trading at Rs 636.55, down 0.38 per cent on BSE.