Dec 28, 2016, 06.47 PM | Source: PTI

| 1 Comments
Rajasthan to coduct e-auction for 4 mining blocks soon
To consolidate Rajasthan's position in the mining sector, the State government will soon conduct an e-auction of three limestone and a copper block.

A pre-bidding conference was held earlier this month to this regard.

The State government had permitted auctioning of five large-scale mining blocks in 2016-17. The Department of Mines had notified auctioning of the blocks, according to a government statement.

In September this year, the State government had conducted successful e-auction of the largest limestone block in the country. The block, situated in Jayal tehsil in Nagaur, has 168 million tonnes of high-grade limestone resources.

The block aims to churn revenue worth Rs 6,000 crore in the future, besides creating employment for locals.

As per the data of Department of Mines, revenue generated through minerals in the State has witnessed significant growth in comparison to the last financial year.

Rs 3782.11 crore revenue was generated in 2015-16 and a target of Rs 5,200 crore was set for the year 2016-17.

Till November 2016-17, revenue of Rs 2,199.13 crore has already been achieved, the released stated.

Tags  Rajasthan State government e-auction Department of Mines
