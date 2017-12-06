App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 06, 2017 01:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajasthan police fines a man for not wearing helmet while driving a car!

The Bharatpur resident now wears helmet while driving his Maruti Omni

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is not uncommon to see motorcycle riders riding without a helmet and thus being issued a challan by the traffic police. But to even imagine such a case when driving a four-wheeler would be ridiculous, right? Maybe, not.

A Bharatpur resident was fined Rs 200 by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly not wearing a helmet while driving his Maruti Omni. Vishnu Sharma, 23, was issued a challan on December 1 under Uncha Nagla police outpost on the UP-Rajasthan border, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Sharma was driving his van when he was stopped by the police on Agra-Jaipur National Highway. After checking, a constable Prahlad Singh fined Sharma for not wearing a helmet while driving, he alleged.

Singh said on Sunday that it was an innocent mistake. He wanted to fine Sharma for not wearing a seat belt but mistakenly wrote ‘not wearing helmet’.

related news

Once bitten, twice shy—Sharma now uses a helmet while driving his van. “I showed them all documents, but they insisted on imposing fine. I had fastened the seat belt. I don’t want to be fined again,” said Sharma.

Apparently, senior police officials are unaware of the incident. In-charge of Uncha Nagla outpost Gambheer Singh said that he was unaware of any such fine being imposed as he was on leave for five days. He, however, assured that there would be an inquiry into the matter.

tags #India #Rajasthan

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.