Rajasthan police fines a man for not wearing helmet while driving a car!

It is not uncommon to see motorcycle riders riding without a helmet and thus being issued a challan by the traffic police. But to even imagine such a case when driving a four-wheeler would be ridiculous, right? Maybe, not.

A Bharatpur resident was fined Rs 200 by the Rajasthan Police for allegedly not wearing a helmet while driving his Maruti Omni. Vishnu Sharma, 23, was issued a challan on December 1 under Uncha Nagla police outpost on the UP-Rajasthan border, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

As per the report, Sharma was driving his van when he was stopped by the police on Agra-Jaipur National Highway. After checking, a constable Prahlad Singh fined Sharma for not wearing a helmet while driving, he alleged.

Singh said on Sunday that it was an innocent mistake. He wanted to fine Sharma for not wearing a seat belt but mistakenly wrote ‘not wearing helmet’.

Once bitten, twice shy—Sharma now uses a helmet while driving his van. “I showed them all documents, but they insisted on imposing fine. I had fastened the seat belt. I don’t want to be fined again,” said Sharma.

Apparently, senior police officials are unaware of the incident. In-charge of Uncha Nagla outpost Gambheer Singh said that he was unaware of any such fine being imposed as he was on leave for five days. He, however, assured that there would be an inquiry into the matter.