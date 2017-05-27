Rajasthan Board's RBSE Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result Declared; check grades on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha (WBBSE) Class 10 results to be out on May 27 at 10 am.

Moneycontrol News

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared results for Class 12 for Arts stream. The results are available on the RBSE’s official portal.

The Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts exam was conducted between March 2 and March 25, 2017.

Students can check the results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan RBSE Class 12 Arts Result 2017 will also be put up on examresults.net/rajasthan. Students can also check the results at rajresults.nic.in.

Here’s how you can check Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2017

Log in to the RBSE official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— Click on RESULTS 2017 EXAMS

— Click on Senior Secondary (Arts) - 2017 Result

— Enter your roll number

— Check your Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result

— Students can also take a printout of the result for future reference

The Board had announced 12th results for Science and Commerce stream on 15 May 2017.

Here’s how you can check Rajasthan Board Senior Secondary Class 12 Arts Result 2017 via SMS

SMS - RESULTRAJ12AROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263