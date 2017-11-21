App
Nov 21, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress President will make BJP's job easier: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister's remarks come a day after the Congress Working Committee cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party president.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress' move to elevate him as party president would make "easier" the BJP's task to make India "Congress-mukt".

"By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt'," Adityanath said. The chief minister said, "Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come."

"Ek toh Congress vanshwadi party ka pratinidhitva karta hai, soniaji ke baad rahulji ko hi aana hai, ismey dhol peetney ki avyashakata nahi hai (Congress represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make hue and cry?" he asked while talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur.

"By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India 'Congress-mukt'. Slogan of 'Congress-free India' given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge," Adityanath said.

