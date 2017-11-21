App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 21, 2017 02:41 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Rahul Gandhi thinks Gujarat is a tourist destination, says Amit Shah

Shah, who was in Bhavnagar to accompany state BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani as the latter filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly Elections, claimed that the battle would be fought between BJP’s 'Vikaswaad' (politics of development) and 'Jatiwaad' (politics of caste).

News18 @moneycontrolcom

BJP President Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, claiming that the Congress Vice-President thought of Gujarat as a tourist destination and was not in touch with the state’s ground realities.

Shah, who was in Bhavnagar to accompany state BJP Chief Jitu Vaghani as the latter filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly Elections, claimed that the battle would be fought between BJP's 'Vikaswaad' (politics of development) and 'Jatiwaad' (politics of caste).

“Rahul Gandhi thinks Gujarat is a tourist destination. If he comes here, he should know the facts about the state. In 2013, the Manmohan Singh government gave only Rs 63,000 crore to Gujarat. Whereas, the BJP gave more in 2014,” said Shah.

“We ensured that water from the Narmada reached areas such as Botad and Khavda. Under BJP, the output of vegetables and cotton has increased,” the BJP national president added.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Gujarat #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

