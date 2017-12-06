App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 06, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi says not like Modi, can err, after mistakes pointed out in tweet

The Congress vice president had put out a tweet yesterday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities in a graphic and asked the prime minister whether his government was "for the rich".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that "unlike Narendrabhai" he was human and could err, as he thanked his "BJP friends" for pointing out wrong figures in one of his tweets.

The Congress vice president had put out a tweet yesterday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities in a graphic and asked the prime minister whether his government was "for the rich".

"For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all," he tweeted.

The figures in the graphic, corrected shortly after the mistakes were pointed out on social media sites, were meant to have shown the differences in the prices of commodities between 2014 and 2017.

Gandhi has been posing a question a day to the prime minister in the run-up to the Gujarat assembly elections on Twitter, over promises made by the BJP government in the state.

tags #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC maintains status quo; repo rate unchanged at 6%

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

Monetary Policy: Debit card transactions to get a boost as RBI caps Merchant Discount Rate

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

RBI Monetary policy review: Key takeaways from the meeting

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.