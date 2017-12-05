App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 05, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi has generated massive enthusiasm: Amarinder Singh

Rejecting the charge that Gandhi's imminent elevation reflected dynastic succession, Singh said the leader had 100 per cent support of the party workers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Amreli, Gujarat. (PTI)
Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh said vice president Rahul Gandhi had generated massive enthusiasm in the party and and various fora, including in Gujarat, in the recent months, indicating his "huge" support base.

Terming the AICC election as the party's internal affair, he said even other like-minded parties had no problems with Gandhi taking over the reins of the Congress.

Calling for his projection as the prime ministerial candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Singh said Gandhi had generated massive enthusiasm in the party with his ability to connect with the youth.

"He is very inquisitive by nature, has an eye for detail and is modern in his outlook--qualities that would stand the party in good stead if it projects Rahul Gandhi as the next prime ministerial candidate," the Punjab chief minister said.

On the Gujarat assembly elections, he said Gandhi's rallies had evoked a massive response, in contrast to those addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

