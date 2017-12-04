App
Dec 04, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Congress President's post

The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is likely to emerge as the lone candidate in the fray and decks have been cleared for his election as the Congress president, succeeding his mother Sonia Gandhi, who has held the post for 19 years in a row now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination papers for the party's chief post.

Today is the last date for filing nominations.

No one else filed papers till Sunday, according to Mullapally Ramachandran, the chairman of the party's Central Election Authority.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh are among the proposers for the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the party chief's post.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11, and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19.

