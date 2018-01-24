Radico Khaitan Q3 net profit jumps 78% at Rs 35 crore

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan today reported a 77.71 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 35.01 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, on account of higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.70 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,747.98 crore. It was Rs 1,243.53 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said revenue for the period is not comparable on account of restructuring of indirect taxes due to GST.

"We registered a strong all round growth and solid cash flow generation resulting in a net debt reduction of Rs 130 crore during FY 2018," Radico Khaitan Chairman and Managing Director Lalit Khaitan said.

The company's brand portfolio includes After Dark Whisky, Contessa Rum, Magic Moments Vodka, Morpheus Brandy, Old Admiral Brandy and 8PM Whisky.

The company's stock was trading 7.89 percent down at Rs 380.35 apiece on BSE today.