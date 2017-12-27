App
Dec 27, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rabobank private equity fund picks up stake in Olive from Aditya Birla private equity fund

The investment is entirely secondary as the Olive groups growth plans are funded by its strong accruals, the fund house said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rabobank sponsored private equity (PE) fund has picked up stake in Olive Bar & Kitchen Private Limited for an undisclosed amount.

India Agri Business Fund II became a significant investor in Olive by buying stake from Aditya Birla Private Equity along with a few other selling shareholders.

The investment is entirely secondary as the Olive groups growth plans are funded by its strong accruals, the fund house said in a statement.

The deal offers an opportunity for Rabo Fund to acquire a stake in food services company Olive Bar & Kitchen Private Limited with 33 outlets and revenues around Rs 200 crore.

"The company is known to be backed by a robust back end infrastructure, good internal controls and rigorous Corporate Governance practices...We see Olive as a great opportunity for scaling up our exposure in food services," Rabo Equity Advisors Chairman Rajesh Srivastava said.

This happens to be the first investment in the food services sector by a Rabo Fund in 8 years.

Rabobank which operates on cooperative principles is based out of the Netherlands.

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs

