May 09, 2017 03:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

R Subramaniakumar takes over as MD&CEO, Indian Overseas Bank

Consequent to the notification issued by Ministry of Finance, Subramaniakumar has taken charge as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, the Chennai-headquartered bank said in a release.

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank today said Executive Director R Subramaniakumar has been elevated to the post of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

Consequent to the notification issued by Ministry of Finance, Subramaniakumar has taken charge as Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, the Chennai-headquartered bank said in a release.

Subramaniakumar joined the bank as its Executive Director in September 2016. Prior to joining the bank, he had served in various capacities at Punjab National Bank in his over three decade career, the release said.

The bank shares were trading at Rs 30.40 apiece downby 0.82 per cent over previous close in afternoon BSE.

