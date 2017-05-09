R M D Enterprises sells 12.44 lakh shares of Bombay Dyeing

On May 8, 2017 R M D Enterprises Private Limited sold 1,244,000 shares of Bombay Dyeing at Rs 83.74 per share on the NSE.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company closed at Rs 83.50, down Rs 0.90, or 1.07 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 92.50 and 52-week low Rs 43.05 on 26 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.