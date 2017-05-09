App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 09, 2017 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

R M D Enterprises sells 12.44 lakh shares of Bombay Dyeing

R M D Enterprises Private Limited sold 1,244,000 shares of Bombay Dyeing﻿ at Rs 83.74 per share on the NSE.

R M D Enterprises sells 12.44 lakh shares of Bombay Dyeing

On May 8, 2017 R M D Enterprises Private Limited sold 1,244,000 shares of Bombay Dyeing at Rs 83.74 per share on the NSE.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company closed at Rs 83.50, down Rs 0.90, or 1.07 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 92.50 and 52-week low Rs 43.05 on 26 April, 2017 and 22 November, 2016, respectively.

tags #Bombay Dyeing #Buzzing Stocks #R M D Enterprises Private Limited

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.