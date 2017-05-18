App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 18, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Queensland offers Adani 'royalties holiday': Report

The so-called "royalties holiday" for the proposed 21 billion dollar Galilee Basin facility would expire after seven years and could cost taxpayers 320 million dollar in lost revenue, ABC News reported.

Queensland offers Adani 'royalties holiday': Report

The Queensland government has offered Indian mining giant Adani a deal that would result in it paying just 2 million Australian dollar a year in royalties on its proposed Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, according to a media report.

The so-called "royalties holiday" for the proposed 21 billion dollar Galilee Basin facility would expire after seven years and could cost taxpayers 320 million dollar in lost revenue, ABC News reported.

However, rejecting the claim, Adani Australia spokesperson said no such agreement with the state was signed so far.

The ABC report claimed that the agreement between the state and Adani Australia would see the company pay just 2 million dollar a year in royalties on the start of the project and will later increase after several years.

Queensland has a system for coal mines in which a smaller amount is paid at the start which increases as production at the mine increases.

ABC said that state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Treasurer Curtis Pitt have been negotiating the deal with Adani.

It said that Palaszczuk, who neither confirmed nor denied the royalty agreement, said, "What we know about this project is that it is vital for regional jobs."

The report further claimed that Adani was seeking a total royalty holiday from the start of production that would have seen the company pay nothing.

Shadow treasurer Scott Emerson has slammed the plan, saying the government needs to explain why taxpayers' money is being used to benefit just one mining project.

"Labor said previously, heading into the election, they would never give taxpayer funds to one company," Emerson said on Thursday.

"I think this is an extraordinary situation to see this government doing a secret deal behind closed doors to favour one company."

Adani Australia, however, said it would pay all royalties and taxes and also generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in Queensland.

Meanwhile, a latest report released by an independent body Climate Council of Australia today warned against the project stating that the Carmichael mine posed serious risks to the environment, public health and North Queensland tourism.

The project, one of the world's largest, is set to start construction this year after being given the green light by the federal and Queensland state governments. The project involves dredging 1.1 million cubic metres of spoil near the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, which will then be disposed of on land.

tags #Adani #Business #coal mine project #Queensland government

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.