Dec 01, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Qualcomm files new patent infringement complaints against Apple

The new complaints represent the latest development in a long-standing dispute and follows Apple's countersuit on Wednesday against Qualcomm, which alleged that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips infringed on Apple patents.

Qualcomm Inc said it filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple Inc, saying there were 16 more of its patents that Apple was using in its iPhones.

The new complaints represent the latest development in a long-standing dispute and follows Apple's countersuit on Wednesday against Qualcomm, which alleged that Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile phone chips infringed on Apple patents.

Qualcomm in July accused Apple of infringing several patents related to helping mobile phones get better battery life.

tags #Apple Inc #iPhones #Qualcomm Inc #World News

