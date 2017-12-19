Qnet ties up with Kent for safe drinking water

Kali Aerated Water Works is a century-old Tamil Nadu-based private firm that owns soft drink brands. X a grape-flavoured aerated drink, manufactured by them first hit the stands in 1958. Identify the drink which is very popular down South?

Direct selling firm Qnet has tied up with water purifier maker Kent to launch Kent-Qnet smart alkaline mineral RO purifier for providing access to safe and clean drinking water.

The new purifier uses a combination of mineral reverse osmosis (RO), ultra violet (UV) and ultra filtration (UF) technology, the company said in a statement.

The technology not only cleans water, but also helps retain essential minerals, and maintains an optimum pH level to provide safe, healthy and alkaline drinking water, it added.

"While there is increasing awareness about safe drinking water in the metros, in many tier 2 cities boiling water is still the preferred mode of purification," Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said.