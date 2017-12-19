App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 19, 2017 03:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Qnet ties up with Kent for safe drinking water

The new purifier uses a combination of mineral reverse osmosis (RO), ultra violet (UV) and ultra filtration (UF) technology, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kali Aerated Water Works is a century-old Tamil Nadu-based private firm that owns soft drink brands. X a grape-flavoured aerated drink, manufactured by them first hit the stands in 1958. Identify the drink which is very popular down South?
Kali Aerated Water Works is a century-old Tamil Nadu-based private firm that owns soft drink brands. X a grape-flavoured aerated drink, manufactured by them first hit the stands in 1958. Identify the drink which is very popular down South?

Direct selling firm Qnet has tied up with water purifier maker Kent to launch Kent-Qnet smart alkaline mineral RO purifier for providing access to safe and clean drinking water.

The new purifier uses a combination of mineral reverse osmosis (RO), ultra violet (UV) and ultra filtration (UF) technology, the company said in a statement.

The technology not only cleans water, but also helps retain essential minerals, and maintains an optimum pH level to provide safe, healthy and alkaline drinking water, it added.

"While there is increasing awareness about safe drinking water in the metros, in many tier 2 cities boiling water is still the preferred mode of purification," Kent RO Systems Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta said.

 

 

tags #Business #Companies #Kent #QNet

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.