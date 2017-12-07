App
Dec 07, 2017 03:53 PM IST

Qatar to buy 12 Rafale fighter jets amid Gulf crisis

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Qatar announced today it had agreed to buy 12 French-built Rafale fighter jets, with an option for 36 others, during a state visit by President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal, which follows Qatar's purchase of 24 Dassault Aviation-built Rafale fighter jets in 2015, comes as the emirate is hit by a trade and diplomatic boycott by neighbouring countries in the region's worst political crisis in years.

#Gulf crisis #Qatar #Rafale fighter jets #World News

