Qatar Airways in deal to buy 50 Airbus A321 planes

The contract, which includes an option for the Gulf carrier to buy another 30 planes, comes as the emirate is hit by a trade and diplomatic boycott by neighbouring countries in the region's worst political crisis in years.
Qatar Airways today agreed a deal to buy 50 Airbus 321 planes during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.The contract, which includes an option for the Gulf carrier to buy another 30 planes, comes as the emirate is hit by a trade and diplomatic boycott by neighbouring countries in the region's worst political crisis in years.