Qatar Airways buys 10% stake in LATAM Airlines

Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-per cent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for USD 608 million.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 29, 2016, 05.03 PM | Source: PTI

Qatar Airways buys 10% stake in LATAM Airlines

Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-per cent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for USD 608 million.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Qatar Airways buys 10% stake in LATAM Airlines

Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-per cent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for USD 608 million.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments
Qatar Airways buys 10% stake in LATAM Airlines
Qatar Airways says it has purchased a 10-per cent stake in Chile's LATAM Airlines Group for USD 608 million.

The Doha-based state airline announced the stock purchase late yesterday.

LATAM was created when Chile's LAN took over Brazil's TAM in 2012. The airline flies to some 140 destinations in 25 countries.

LATAM stock closed at USD 8.42 a share yesterday, up 1.6 per cent.

Qatar Airways operates a fleet of 192 aircraft out of its hub in the vast new Hamad International Airport in Doha, which is preparing to host soccer's World Cup in 2022.

It is one of the Middle East's biggest carriers, along with Dubai-based Emirates Airline and the Abu-Dhabi based Etihad Airways. The three airlines increasingly have challenged Western airlines in long-haul flights.

Tags  Qatar Airways LATAM Airlines Group Doha Abu-Dhabi
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Qatar Airways buys 10% stake in LATAM Airlines
Wire News
Platinum Member
684 Followers
News Now

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.