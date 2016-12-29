Dec 29, 2016, 10.40 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company said the demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Q3 to be flat; see 18% plus loan growth in Q4: Muthoot Finance
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company said the demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.
George Alexander (more)
MD, Muthoot Finance |
The pain of the demonetisation drive seems to be r
Introducing various cashless ways, the company sai
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, M
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.