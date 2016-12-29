Q3 to be flat; see 18% plus loan growth in Q4: Muthoot Finance

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company said the demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.
Dec 29, 2016, 10.40 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Q3 to be flat; see 18% plus loan growth in Q4: Muthoot Finance

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company said the demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.

Q3 to be flat; see 18% plus loan growth in Q4: Muthoot Finance

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company said the demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.

George Alexander (more)

MD, Muthoot Finance |

Muthoot Finance  had reported a burglary of neatly 30-35 kgs of gold at its branch in Ramachandrapuram, Cyberabad on Wednesday. The management is confident of some fruitful action soon.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, George Alexander Muthoot, MD of the company, said that it has practices like insurance in place for such incidents. The police is looking to recover gold.

Muthoot does not expect the brand’s image to be tarnished by the event.

The demonetisation has started fading with 65-70 percent business coming back on track for the company, Muthoot said adding that Q3 growth is expected to be flat.

The company is expecting 18 percent plus loan growth by end of March 2017.

Watch video for more...
Tags  Muthoot Finance gold George Alexander Muthoot insurance

Q3 to be flat; see 18% plus loan growth in Q4: Muthoot Finance

