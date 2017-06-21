PVR Cinemas opens new multiplex in Chennai

Multiplex major PVR Cinemas today inaugurated Grand Galada Centre Mall, a five-screen multiplex in the city.

"We are pleased to inform you the opening of a five- screen multiplex Grand Galada Centre Mall (at Tirisulam) in Chennai," the company said in a BSE filing.

The multiplex is equipped with 2K projection, 7.1 digital Dolby surround sound system and Dolby Atmos along with next generation 3-D enabled screens, it said.

"With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 584 screens at 127 properties in 50 cities," it added.