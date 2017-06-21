App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 21, 2017 04:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

PVR Cinemas opens new multiplex in Chennai

The multiplex is equipped with 2K projection, 7.1 digital Dolby surround sound system and Dolby Atmos along with next generation 3-D enabled screens, it said.

PVR Cinemas opens new multiplex in Chennai

Multiplex major PVR Cinemas today inaugurated Grand Galada Centre Mall, a five-screen multiplex in the city.

"We are pleased to inform you the opening of a five- screen multiplex Grand Galada Centre Mall (at Tirisulam) in Chennai," the company said in a BSE filing.

The multiplex is equipped with 2K projection, 7.1 digital Dolby surround sound system and Dolby Atmos along with next generation 3-D enabled screens, it said.

"With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with 584 screens at 127 properties in 50 cities," it added.

tags #BSE #Business #PVR #PVR Cinemas

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.