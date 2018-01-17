App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
| Source: PTI

Puravankara to invest Rs 600 crore on low-cost housing project

Puravankara has launched its first premium affordable housing project of the year 'Provident Park Square' with an investment of Rs 600 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Realty firm Puravankara Ltd today said it will invest Rs 600 crore to construct an affordable housing project in Bengaluru.

The project, comprising 2,100 units, will be developed on a 20-acre land parcel which is owned by Keppel Puravankara Development Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between Puravankara and Singapore-based Keppel Land.

Puravankara has launched its first premium affordable housing project of the year 'Provident Park Square' with an investment of Rs 600 crore, the company said in a statement.

"Approximate investment of Rs 500-600 crore with an estimated top line of Rs 1,100-1,300 crore in the next four to five years," the company said. The apartments are in the price range of Rs 27-54 lakh.

Puravankara will have 75 percent share of the revenue from this project while the rest will be of Keppel Puravankara Development Pvt Ltd, the landowner.

Ashish R Puravankara, MD, Puravankara Ltd, said affordable housing not only triggers a robust growth for the sector but also enables a higher GDP for the economy.

This project is in line with its plan to develop 10 million sq ft of affordable housing projects in the next 13-15 months, he added.

The project is being taken to market through quasi-book building method, where the price discovery process is driven by data from fundamental demand-supply metrics.

Puravankara Ltd has presence in Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mumbai and Pune.

It has 30.72 million sq ft of completed projects and 24.92 million sq ft of projects under development. The total land assets of the company are 75 million sq ft.

