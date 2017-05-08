App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 08, 2017 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab & Sind Bank raises Rs 1,000 crore via bonds

The bonds allotted are perpetual in nature, meaning there is no maturity period and it can be converted to equity as well.

Punjab & Sind Bank raises Rs 1,000 crore via bonds

Public sector lender Punjab & Sind Bank today said it has alloted Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis to raise Rs 1,000 crore.

"Allotment of Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 (AT- 1) bonds with coupon of 10.90 per cent per annum on private placement basis has been done on May 8, 2017," the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds allotted are perpetual in nature, meaning there is no maturity period and it can be converted to equity as well.

Under the Basel-III norms, AT-1 bonds come with loss absorbency features.

In cases of stress, banks can write off such investments or convert them into common equity if approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Shares of Punjab and Sind Bank closed 0.44 per cent up at Rs 68.20 on BSE.

tags #Basel III #Bonds #Business #Punjab & Sind Bank

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.