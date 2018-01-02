App
Jan 02, 2018 02:46 PM IST

Punjab National Bank to offload entire stake in Principal PNB AMC JV

As on Sep-end quarter, the average assets under management of Principal Mutual Fund stood at Rs 5,825 crore.

Principal Financial Group and Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday  signed shares purchase agreement for giving Principal Group full ownership of the Principal-PNB Asset Management Company and Principal Trustee Company Private Limited in India, subject to regulatory approval, according to a press release from Principal AMC.

This means Punjab National Bank will offload its entire stake in Principal PNB Asset Management Company and Principal Trustee Company Pvt Ltd to Principal Group.

Punjab National Bank had 21.38 percent stake in Principal PNB AMC.

"Principal has been assuming increased ownership in the asset management company over time and we are excited to continue to invest and grow in India." said Pedro Borda, President of Principal Southeast Asia and India."

As on Sep-end quarter, the average assets under management of Principal Mutual Fund stood at Rs 5,825 crore.

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

