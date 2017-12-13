App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 13, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab National Bank raises Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

The bank had floated offer for raising Rs 3,000 crore with green shoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, which were fully subscribed, sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) to fund expansion plan.

The bank had floated offer for raising Rs 3,000 crore with green shoe option of Rs 2,000 crore, which were fully subscribed, sources said.

The sale comprised about 14 per cent of the bank's outstanding equity.

Yesterday, the committee of directors for capital mop-up at a late evening meeting approved opening of the QIP, PNB had said in a regulatory filing on stock exchanges.

related news

The bank had approved the floor price of Rs 176.35 per share of face value Rs 2, it said.

The board of the bank in September had given approval to mobilisation of Rs 5,000 crore through various instruments, including rights issue and private placement, during 2017-18.

Other state-owned lenders like Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Union Bank of India Allahabad Bank and Andhra Bank have also lined up share sale.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in October had announced an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map to strengthen PSBs, reeling under high non performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans.

Their NPAs have increased to Rs 7.33 lakh crore as of June 2017, from Rs 2.75 lakh crore in March 2015. The plan includes floating re-capitalisation bonds of Rs 1.35 lakh crore and raising Rs 58,000 crore from the market by diluting government’s stake.

The government equity, as per the current policy, can come down to 52 per cent in state-owned banks. Jaitley had also announced that banks would get about Rs 18,000 crore under the Indradhanush plan over the next two years.

tags #Business #Companies #Punjab National Bank #QIP

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.