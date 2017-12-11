App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 11, 2017 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab Grill-operator Lite Bite Foods plans IPO in next 12 months: Report

Chairman Amit Burman said the company can either raise funds by public listing or by raising private equity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Restaurant firm Lite Bite Foods, which runs eateries like Punjab Grill and Zambar, is planning to list on the exchanges within a year.

"We can probably go public in the next year. We've reached those numbers," Chairman Amit Burman told The Economic Times.  He further said that they currently have two options two raise funds — one is listing and the other is raising private equity.

Burman is optimistic on the future with impacts of highway ban, demonetisation and the Goods & Services Tax (GST) coming to rest. While in countries in Hong Kong and Singapore, people eat out about 28 times a month, in India, the number is hardly 3 or 4.

He expects this to change in coming time.

related news

The company's revenue rose 30-32 percent over last year. Lite Bite has also recognised certain growth areas including small store at airports, offie premises and schools. The company will continue to maintain its airport brands like Zambar and Asia Seven.

For airports, the company works on franchise model and has set up stores for Burger King and KFC.

"For institutions, we sweat our commissaries. We're doing close to 9,000 meals a day and expanding the model. The number of customers is guaranteed. It's like the airport business where sales could fluctuate at most a daily 5 percent higher or lower," Burman told ET.

tags #Business #Lite Bite Foods

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.