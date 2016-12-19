PSUs arent shying from capex spends despite negative cash flows

State-run enterprises aren’t shying away from capex spends despite negative cash flows during FY16. Several PSUs are using profits made in FY17 so far to add capacities hoping to reduce the deficit-borrowing gap, according to a Financial Express report.

Steel major SAIL which has had negative cash flows over past three years is on route to complete its Rs 4,000-crore capex programme and has spent about Rs 2,300 crore in the first six months. Similarly, NTPC has pumped in close to Rs 13,400 crore between April and September, nearly 50 percent of its planned expenditure for the year. The power producer hasn’t held back on capacity expansion despite three years of subdued cash flows.

Smaller PSUs like Container Corporation of India look to headed to meet their capex targets for FY17. CMD V Kalyana Rama is confident his firm will achieve the capex plan of Rs 1,150 crore.