App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 04, 2018 07:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

PSU bank stocks in limelight; shares gain up to 8.5%

The scrips of UCO Bank soared 8.50 percent, IDBI Bank by 8.33 percent, Punjab National Bank by 5.97 percent, Bank of India by 3.83 percent and the Bank of Baroda jumped 3.77 percent on BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The shares of state-run banks surged up to 8.5 percent today after the finance ministry sought the Parliament's nod for the extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards their recapitalisation through bonds.

The scrips of UCO Bank soared 8.50 percent, IDBI Bank by 8.33 percent, Punjab National Bank by 5.97 percent, Bank of India by 3.83 percent and the Bank of Baroda jumped 3.77 percent on BSE.

Among others, shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce rose 3.71 percent, Canara Bank advanced 2.69 percent, Bank of Maharashtra (2.39 percent), Indian Bank (1.89 percent) and State Bank of India (1.72 percent).

"Release of the next installment of funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation proved to be a shot in the arm for PSBs, especially as some of the weak banks had been hauled up by RBI for prompt and corrective action," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Limited.

Parliament's approval has been sought for "meeting additional expenditure towards recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks through issue of government securities", said the finance ministry document.

The additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation through issue of government securities will be matched by additional receipts on issues of securities to the banks and "will not entail any cash outgo", it added.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.