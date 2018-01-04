PSU bank stocks in limelight; shares gain up to 8.5%

The shares of state-run banks surged up to 8.5 percent today after the finance ministry sought the Parliament's nod for the extra expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards their recapitalisation through bonds.

The scrips of UCO Bank soared 8.50 percent, IDBI Bank by 8.33 percent, Punjab National Bank by 5.97 percent, Bank of India by 3.83 percent and the Bank of Baroda jumped 3.77 percent on BSE.

Among others, shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce rose 3.71 percent, Canara Bank advanced 2.69 percent, Bank of Maharashtra (2.39 percent), Indian Bank (1.89 percent) and State Bank of India (1.72 percent).

"Release of the next installment of funds earmarked for bank recapitalisation proved to be a shot in the arm for PSBs, especially as some of the weak banks had been hauled up by RBI for prompt and corrective action," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Limited.

Parliament's approval has been sought for "meeting additional expenditure towards recapitalisation of Public Sector Banks through issue of government securities", said the finance ministry document.

The additional expenditure of Rs 80,000 crore towards bank recapitalisation through issue of government securities will be matched by additional receipts on issues of securities to the banks and "will not entail any cash outgo", it added.